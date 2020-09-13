September 10, 2020





Wife of the late William F. Jr; mother of Ann Collins (Paul), Michael (Renee), Dennis (Danielle), Kathleen Zolk, Timothy, Patrick, and the late William II (Debra), Theresa (Bonnie), and Brendan McCue. also survived by 20 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister of Philip E. Servus Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. and Wednesday 8:30 to 10 A.M. at The JOSEPH J. QUINN FUNERAL HOME (cor. Roosevelt Blvd. and Sanger St.). Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Little FLower Catholic H.S. For Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila. Pa. 19140 would be appreciated.



