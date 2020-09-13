1/
Kathleen M. (Servus) McCue RN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 10, 2020


Wife of the late William F. Jr; mother of Ann Collins (Paul), Michael (Renee), Dennis (Danielle), Kathleen Zolk, Timothy, Patrick, and the late William II (Debra), Theresa (Bonnie), and Brendan McCue. also survived by 20 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren; sister of Philip E. Servus Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. and Wednesday 8:30 to 10 A.M. at The JOSEPH J. QUINN FUNERAL HOME (cor. Roosevelt Blvd. and Sanger St.). Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 A.M. at St. Martin of Tours Church. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Little FLower Catholic H.S. For Girls, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila. Pa. 19140 would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
06:30 - 08:30 PM
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Viewing
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Quinn, Inc.
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved