July 7, 2020 of Havertown, PA. Beloved daughter of the late John P. Morley, Sr. and Catherine O. Morley. Loving sister of John P., Jr. (Joan), Thomas F., D.O. (Dorothy), Mary Vuono (Vincent J.), Theresa W. and the late James F. (Barbara) and Eileen M. Morley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Viewing Friday July 10, 9:00-10:15 A.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. *Due to Covid 19, any attendees will be required to wear a mask, observe social distancing and refrain from physical contact with the family. Funeral Mass and Interment will be private for the family. The mass will be livestreamed for all to view on the St. Katharine of Siena webpage. Go to www.stkatharineofsiena.org, scroll down to SKS YouTube and click link to view the mass starting at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls by visiting the website https://littleflowerhighschool.org/apps/pages/WaystoGive