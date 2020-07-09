1/1
KATHLEEN M. MORLEY
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORLEY
KATHLEEN M.


July 7, 2020 of Havertown, PA. Beloved daughter of the late John P. Morley, Sr. and Catherine O. Morley. Loving sister of John P., Jr. (Joan), Thomas F., D.O. (Dorothy), Mary Vuono (Vincent J.), Theresa W. and the late James F. (Barbara) and Eileen M. Morley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Viewing Friday July 10, 9:00-10:15 A.M. at McCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, PA. *Due to Covid 19, any attendees will be required to wear a mask, observe social distancing and refrain from physical contact with the family. Funeral Mass and Interment will be private for the family. The mass will be livestreamed for all to view on the St. Katharine of Siena webpage. Go to www.stkatharineofsiena.org, scroll down to SKS YouTube and click link to view the mass starting at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls by visiting the website https://littleflowerhighschool.org/apps/pages/WaystoGive

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
livestreamed for all to view on the St. Katharine of Siena webpage
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
In God's hands, may you now rest in peace and bring sweet memories to comfort your remaining family members.
Lou Gambetta
Friend
July 8, 2020
RIP, sweet Kathy. You were a good friend to me and of my family. Prayers to all who loved Kathy, I know she was beloved by so many. She will be missed. Catherine Woodcock
Catherine Burch
Friend
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
July 8, 2020
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved