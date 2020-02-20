Home

Joseph A. Quinn, Inc. Funeral Directors
5358 Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215-535-1821
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
St. James Church
8320 Brookside Rd
Elkins Park, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Church
8320 Brookside Rd
Elkins Park, PA
KATHLEEN M. (Drumm) PALOMBARO

KATHLEEN M. (Drumm) PALOMBARO Notice
PALOMBARO
KATHLEEN M. (nee Drumm)
Feb. 18, 20202. Beloved wife of Frank; mother of Kerstin Palombaro (Joe Lanza) and Matthew P. Palombaro (Leslie Turchetti); also survived by 2 grandchildren Molly and Wren. Sister of Charles, Maureen, Joseph and Robert Drumm. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9 A.M. at St. James Church, 8320 Brookside Rd., Elkins Park and to her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Love Without Boundaries Foundation Educa-tion Fund, P.O. Box 1861, Lowell, AR 72745,
www.lovewithoutboundaries.com would be appreciated.

(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
