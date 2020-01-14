|
KIENLEN
KATHLEEN MARIE
January 9, 2020, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Kathleen was the beloved daughter of Joan Calhoun Kienlen and the late John Norman Kienlen. Loving sister of Alex (Terri), John N., Jr. (Tammy), Joseph, Ann Marie Lakin (Leonard), Christopher, Joan Marie Eberwine (Jim) and the late Helen Marie Kienlen. Dear aunt of John W., David, Laura, Paul and Grace. Great-aunt of Wesley.
Kathleen was a graduate of St. Katherine Day School in Wynne-wood, PA. where she first learned to enjoy poetry which she avidly read and wrote. For 32 years, Kathleen worked for the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division at the Philadelphia Naval Yard where she was known as the "Shredder in Chief." Kathleen or "Kathy" dedicated her life to making new Best Friends. Everyone she met was better for having known her. She was a collector of many things: people's names that she liked, music on her iPod and poetry books. In her free time you would find Kathy coloring in her many coloring books or watch-ing her soap operas. While she enjoyed playing find-the-word puzzles, life was never a puzzle for her, she simply liked everyone.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., on Sat., Jan. 18th, with Funeral Mass to commence at 10:30 A.M. at St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Int. Calvary Cem. Memorial donations may be made in her name to Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, 1605 Goularte Place, Fremont, CA 94539-7241.
