Age 73, of Havertown, PA, passed away, December 15, 2019. Born in 1946, to the late John & Mary Ellen (nee Miller) Burns. Kathy was the beloved wife of her childhood sweetheart, Gary N. McCourry. Loving mother of Dawn McCourry, Jennifer Stevenson (Adam) & Megan McRae (Dave). Devoted Grammy of Caitlyn, Connor, Brady & Molly. Dear sister of Patricia Barton, John Burns, Jr., Kevin Burns, Jacquelyn Jacobson & the late Marie Jane Bruton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, 7 - 9 PM, Friday, December 20, 2019 and 9 - 10:20 A.M. on Saturday December 21, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd, Havertown, PA, Interment SS. Peter and Paul. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JDRF, 555 Croton Road, Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406.

Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019
