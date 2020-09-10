1/1
Kathleen McDonnell Valentine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Wynnewood, PA,


passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 70.Kathleen had become a well known, long-time pillar of the Lower Merion and Narberth community. She began her career as an attorney after having earned an undergraduate degree from Drexel University in Business Administration and a Law degree from Villanova University while raising two children. She entered private practice licensed in Pennsylvania and New Jersey when she joined the firm of her mentor, J. Taney Willcox, Jr., in Narberth in 1979. As her practice grew, she developed a reputation as a specialist in Wills, Trusts and Estates and Domestic Relations.Through the late 1980's and 1990's Kathleen and the late Mayor of Narberth, Dennis Sharkey, spearheaded a revival of Narberth that transformed the town to one of the top 10 most desirable places to live in PA.Kathleen was elected three times to Narberth Borough Council, serving as its President for four of those years. She also was President of the Narberth Borough Association during which time she was the recipient of the March of Dimes Woman of the Year award.In 2001, Kathleen was appointed by Governor Tom Ridge to serve as District Justice in Lower Merion and Narberth. In 2003 and 2009, she was re-elected to her Judgeship for additional six-year terms.Over the years, she has served on the boards of the Lower Merion-Narberth Watershed Commission, the Republican Women of the Main Line, the Narberth Planning Commission, the Montgomery County Borough's Association, Lifelinks, and the Narberth Civic Association. She served as the President of the Montgomery County Special Court Judges Association, as the Solicitor for ElderNet of Lower Merion-Narberth, and she was on the board of New Horizons Senior Center. On Tuesday mornings, Kathleen could be found at New Horizons Senior Center in Narberth, or PALM in Ardmore, providing free legal assistance.A beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Kathleen is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Matt, two loving children, Moira and Matt, and adoring grandchildren, Kate and Caroline. Beloved sister of Maureen Hicks, Neil McDonnell and Patrick McDonnell.Her Service will include a Viewing from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. and Mass at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, September 12, 2020, both following social distancing protocol, at Saint Margaret's Church in Narberth. The service can be accessed live via Zoom at www.saintmarg.org Donations in her memory may be made to Saint Margaret of Antioch Parish, 208 N. Narberth Ave, Narberth, PA 19072.www.loganfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Saint Margaret's Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
live via Zoom at www.saintmarg.org
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Margaret's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved