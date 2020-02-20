|
McGEARY
KATHLEEN (nee Kane)
Of Washington Twp., NJ. Age 85. Wife of Felix. Mother of Kathleen McGeary Lynch (Stephen) and Michael McGeary. Grandmother of Allison Wingenroth (Joshua), Michael McGeary, Sean Lynch and Matthew McGeary.
Viewing Saturday 10:15 – 11:45 A.M., SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ. Mass 12:00 P.M. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown. Donations to Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020