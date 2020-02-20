Home

Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:15 AM - 11:45 AM
SS. Peter and Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd.
Turnersville, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
SS. Peter and Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Rd.
Turnersville, NJ
KATHLEEN (Kane) McGEARY


1934 - 2020
KATHLEEN (Kane) McGEARY Notice
McGEARY
KATHLEEN (nee Kane)
Of Washington Twp., NJ. Age 85. Wife of Felix. Mother of Kathleen McGeary Lynch (Stephen) and Michael McGeary. Grandmother of Allison Wingenroth (Joshua), Michael McGeary, Sean Lynch and Matthew McGeary.
Viewing Saturday 10:15 – 11:45 A.M., SS. Peter and Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Turnersville, NJ. Mass 12:00 P.M. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Cemetery, Williamstown. Donations to Angelic Hospice, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232

www.egizifuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 20, 2020
