Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
KATHLEEN (Pace) MOLTER

KATHLEEN (Pace) MOLTER Notice
MOLTER
KATHLEEN (nee Pace)
On March 2, 2020, after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Charles Molter. Devoted mother of Charles "Chip" Molter. Dear sister of the late Albert, Dolores, and Henry. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday morning, 8:30 to 10:00 A.M., at CASSIZZI FUNERAL HOME, 2913-17 E. Thompson St. (at Cambria), followed by her 10:30 A.M. Funeral Mass at Mother of Divine Grace Church. Interment Forrest Hills Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
