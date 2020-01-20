The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
1426-30 S. THIRD ST.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 468-4632
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN O'MALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN (Dobbins) O'MALLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN (Dobbins) O'MALLEY Notice
O'MALLEY
KATHLEEN (nee Dobbins)
January 18, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Edward P.; devoted mother of Edward P. Jr. (Kathleen), Kathleen Anderson (Andrew), Patricia Lawrence (Charles), and Mary Jane Valaitis (William); loving mom mom of 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday eve Thursday eve 7-9 P.M., THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again Friday 8-9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers Funeral Home - Philadelphia
Download Now