O'MALLEY
KATHLEEN (nee Dobbins)
January 18, 2020, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Edward P.; devoted mother of Edward P. Jr. (Kathleen), Kathleen Anderson (Andrew), Patricia Lawrence (Charles), and Mary Jane Valaitis (William); loving mom mom of 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday eve Thursday eve 7-9 P.M., THE ROGERS FUNERAL HOME, 1426-30 S. 3rd St., Phila. and again Friday 8-9:30 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 20, 2020