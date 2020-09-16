1/1
KATHLEEN (nee KELLY) O'SULLIVAN
1930 - 2020
90, of West Chester, PA and formerly of Boultydoolin, County Clare, Ireland, passed away on September 12, 2020. Born in 1930 in Boultydoolin, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Elizabeth (nee Gavin) Kelly. Kathleen was the beloved wife of the late Michael C. O'Sullivan; loving mother of Maureen Donohue (late Robert), Patrick (Mary), Robert (Bernadette), Dianne Haley (Jack), Sheila O'Sullivan-Feeney (Jeff), Elizabeth O'Sullivan (Greg), Margaret O'Sullivan, Brenda Doychak (Doug), Eileen Thomas (Mark), and Michael (Sara); dear grandmother of 25 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sisters-in-law, Kitty of Dublin and Philomena of County Clare, and by her cousin Mary Sullivan and many nieces, nephews and cousins in Ireland and England. She was predeceased by 9 siblings; Martin, Pat Joe, Bobby, Jim, Johnny, Ita, Anne, Mary, and Susan. Kathleen was also proud to have taken classes at Villanova University in her spare time and to have worked for 30 years as a private duty nurse for the sick and elderly at their homes, nursing homes and for the priests at St. Thomas Monastery. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9:00-10:30 A.M. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at SS. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Rd, West Chester, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to St. Laurence Church, 8425 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, West Chester, PA 610-431-9000Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
SEP
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Church
