KATHLEEN P. (NEE McGINLEY) 70, of Ardmore, PA. Formerly of Falcarragh, Co. Donegal, Ireland. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 26, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Mary McGinley. Beloved wife of 49 years to Thomas J. Devoted mother of Caroline, Thomas (Katy), Anthony (Brooke) and Allison (Charley) Mallowe. Adored Mom-Mom of Michael, Joseph, Brendan, CT, Maeve, Finn, Molly and Rhys. Devoted sister of Manus, Teresa Maloney (Tom), Edward (Briege), Josephine Gallagher (Joe), Sally Doohan (Brian), Martin (Karen) and the late Peter, Tony and Bridie Clifford. She is survived by Sisters-in-law, Agnes Feeney, Nancy Gill, Peggy McCoy, Ann McGinley, Brothers-in-law, John Clifford, Paddy Lyons, James McCoy and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, funeral service and interment are private for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in her name may be made to North West Hospice. Donations can be mailed to Kieran McGill, Meelroe, Cloonloo via Boyle, Co Sligo, Ireland F52DF76 or by visiting the website, https://northwesthospice.ie/donations/
