On October 17, 2020, age 96 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA. Wife of the late Edward J. Papp, Sr., Dear mother of Edward J. Papp (Nan), Elizabeth A. Burke (Edward). Also survived by her 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd. Willow Grove, PA at 11:00 A.M. where friends may call after 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. Arrs. by BUCH FUNERAL HOME, Manheim, PA



