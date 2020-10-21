1/
Kathleen (nee Richards) Papp
On October 17, 2020, age 96 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA. Wife of the late Edward J. Papp, Sr., Dear mother of Edward J. Papp (Nan), Elizabeth A. Burke (Edward). Also survived by her 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. David R.C. Church, 316 Easton Rd. Willow Grove, PA at 11:00 A.M. where friends may call after 10:00 A.M. Interment will be private. Arrs. by BUCH FUNERAL HOME, Manheim, PA

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. David Roman Catholic Church
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. David Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Buch Funeral Home, Inc. - Manheim
21 Market Square PA
Manheim, PA 17545
(717) 665-4341
