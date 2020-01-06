|
|
ENGEL
KATHLEEN PATRICIA (nee Maguire)
Age 86 on Jan. 4, 2020 of Ambler, PA beloved wife of John H. Engel and loving mother of Kathleen Tavolaro (David), Maureen Balitsaris (Michael). She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren; Kevin, Riley, Quinn, Beau, Kiera and Avery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, Thursday from 9:30 am until her Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Ave., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Her interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Association, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106.
www.fluehr.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 6, 2020