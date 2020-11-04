1/1
Kathleen Porretti
Of Conshohocken, died on Sept. 20, 2020. Kathleen was born on Jan. 16, 1950 in Honolulu, Hawaii to the parents of Sally Trickel and Joseph Kilcoyne. Survived by her two children Vincent Porretti and Nicole Porretti; sister Lori Nan Engler Buzan. Kathleen married Vincent Porretti and had their first child, Vincent, in 1982. Shortly after, Nicole was born in 1987. Vincent is married to Laura Porretti and lives in Pennsylvania. Nicole lives in Florida with her husband Ervin Zubic. Kathleen's sister, Lori, is married to Jonathan Buzan. They have 4 children: Cloe, William, Sadie, and Kaela. Professionally Kathleen has touched many lives across multiple industries from health care to accounting. Kathleen was devoted to her children and always put others before herself. She was truly a beautiful woman, mother, sister and best friend. She was the one with all the strength, a beautiful smile to hide the pain, she can fly higher than an eagle... the wind beneath our wings. "

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 4, 2020.
