Born June 10, 1930 to Catherine and Thomas Concannon and died on Nov. 25, 2020, the birthday of her late husband, Edward. They were married on May 17, 1954. Mother of Richard (CAPT, USN (Ret)) (Richelle) and Robert (Ellen) Sweeney. Grandmother of Mary Walsh (Scott), Elizabeth, Michael, Jack, Peter, Emma and Isabel Sweeney. Great Grandmother of Graham and Kenly Walsh. She was predeceased by brothers Francis, Thomas, Jack, and Jim while Billy remains. Kathleen grew up in the Devil's Pocket of So. Philadelphia. Born into a large, loving Irish Catholic family, she attended St Anthony's elementary school and Hallahan Catholic High School. She met Ed, the love of her life, while Christmas caroling in 1950. They raised two sons in NE Philadelphia of whom they were very proud. Kathleen enjoyed sewing, socializing and caring for thers. Known far and wide as the Wonder Bread Lady for her time at the Oxford Circle store stocking shelves and finding good deals for her customers, Kathleen was also a member of St Martin of Tours parish for many years and a member of Catholic Daughters and Sodality. She was also a member of St Martin's Seniors. After 65 years living on Brill Street, she and Ed moved into the Philadelphia Protestant Home in 2016. She constantly uplifted and encouraged others with her ready smile, her friendly demeanor and her persistent desire to help others. Due to covid, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Social Services - Archdiocese of Philadelphia (Cssphiladelphia.org
).