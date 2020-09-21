1/1
Kathleen "Cass" (nee Nordon) Richichi
on Sept. 19, 2020 age 77, of Ft. Washington. Beloved wife of Thomas Richichi. Loving mother of Anthony (Jennifer) and Leah Dorley (Brian). Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Patrick and Gavin Richichi and Genevieve and Luke Dorley. sister of Thomas Nordon, James Nordon and the late Theresa Kelly. Funeral Service Wed., 11:30 AM at the William R. May Funeral Home, 354 N. Easton (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Funeral Home Wed. after 10:30 AM. Int Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 21, 2020.
September 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
