on Sept. 19, 2020 age 77, of Ft. Washington. Beloved wife of Thomas Richichi. Loving mother of Anthony (Jennifer) and Leah Dorley (Brian). Also survived by 4 grandchildren, Patrick and Gavin Richichi and Genevieve and Luke Dorley. sister of Thomas Nordon, James Nordon and the late Theresa Kelly. Funeral Service Wed., 11:30 AM at the William R. May Funeral Home, 354 N. Easton (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Funeral Home Wed. after 10:30 AM. Int Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers donations to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 would be appreciated. www.mayfuneralhome.com