The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
(610) 642-7954
For more information about
RODDEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Margaret Church
208 N. Narberth Ave
Narberth, PA
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
208 N. Narberth Ave
Narberth, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Church
208 N. Narberth Ave
Narberth, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RODDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

(Walsh) RODDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
(Walsh) RODDEN Notice
RODDEN
KATHLEEN M. "KASS"
(nee Walsh)


February 2, 2020, of Narberth PA. Beloved wife of the late Francis T. Rodden. Devoted mother of Marianne Kiernan (John), Stephen (Caroline), Daniel (Janet), Timothy (Marylou), Francis (Stacey) and Suzanne Bullick (Christopher). Loving grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Marguerite Kenney, and the late Joseph Walsh, Frances Daly and John Walsh.
Funeral Mass Thurs., Feb. 6th, 11 A.M., at St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed., Feb. 5th, 6 to 8 P.M., at the Church or Thurs., Feb 6th, 10 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now