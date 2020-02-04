|
|
RODDEN
KATHLEEN M. "KASS"
(nee Walsh)
February 2, 2020, of Narberth PA. Beloved wife of the late Francis T. Rodden. Devoted mother of Marianne Kiernan (John), Stephen (Caroline), Daniel (Janet), Timothy (Marylou), Francis (Stacey) and Suzanne Bullick (Christopher). Loving grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 4. Dear sister of Marguerite Kenney, and the late Joseph Walsh, Frances Daly and John Walsh.
Funeral Mass Thurs., Feb. 6th, 11 A.M., at St. Margaret Church, 208 N. Narberth Ave., Narberth, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wed., Feb. 5th, 6 to 8 P.M., at the Church or Thurs., Feb 6th, 10 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment Calvary Cemetery.
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore
mcconaghyfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 4, 2020