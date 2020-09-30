1/1
KATHLEEN SCOTT GALLAGHER
Age 62, of Chestnut Hill became an angel peacefully the morning of September 28, 2020 at home with her family as the bright sun opened the grey clouds. With the inspiration and care that she applied brilliant colors to her many canvasses, Kathleen touched all she met with her love, grace, and sense of humor. Born in Pittsburgh to Howard I. and Tallu F. Scott, Kathleen received a BFA in 1980 from Moore College of Art and an MFA in 1982 from Tyler School of Art. Survived by her husband Patrick Gallagher, sons Patrick and Garrett, her siblings Howard Scott, Sarah Tallu Schuyler and Grant Scott. Funeral and interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kathleen's memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 3925 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19104. (JACOB F. RUTH)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jacob F. Ruth Funeral Directors, Inc.
8413 Germantown Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19118-3366
215-247-9090
