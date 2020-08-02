1/1
KATHLEEN T. (Klein) GABLE
GABLE
KATHLEEN T. (nee Klein)


July 27, 2020. Age 77. Loving wife of Joe Gable. Beloved mother of John, Jeanine Ranaudo (Andrew), and Lisa Fluehr (Rob). Devoted grandmother of Brennan, Andrew, Maura, Kate, Gabe and Adam. Dear sister of Mary Anne Monaghan (Tom), Pat Smith (Joe), and George Klein (Kathy).
The Gable Family will honor Kathleen's wishes and a celebration will be planned when all family and friends can gather together again. Until that time, please smile when you think of Kathy and enjoy a good book.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 2, 2020.
