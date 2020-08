Or Copy this URL to Share

SULLIVAN

KATHLEEN T.

Due to current restrictions surrounding COVID-19 and concern for our guests, the Services for Kathleen T. Sullivan, who passed April 4, 2020, will be further postponed until April 24, 2021. Services will begin at 11:00 A.M. at CHARLES F. SNYDER JR. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543 with military honors. Guests will be received prior to the service starting at 10:00 A.M.



