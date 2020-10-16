KATHLEEN T. (NEE THOMPSON) Age 88, of Birdsboro, PA, formerly of Westtown, PA, passed on October 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Constantine "Jim" Traini; loving mother of Kathleen T. Masteller (William), Stephen J. Traini and Paul E. Traini; devoted grandmother of Nicholas and Victoria Masteller; Melissa Murphy, Elyse, Christopher, Nicholas and Anthony Traini; great-grandmother of Oskar Kane; dear sister of Jerry Thompson. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her two brothers, James and Jack Thompson. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, October 19, 2020, 10 - 11 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300, followed by her Funeral Service 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com