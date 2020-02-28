|
DOMENICK
KATHRYN A. (nee Aigeldinger)
Of Devon, Pa. passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at her home in the presence of her family. She was the loving wife of the late Albert F. Domenick. She was the loving mother of Albert F. (Bernadette) Domenick, Jr., Kathleen C. Domenick, Michael A. (Theresa Brewer) Domenick, James R. (Katherine Clupper) Domenick, and Jeffrey T. (Amy) Domenick. She is the grandmother of Jennifer Domenick Urbansky, Christopher (Em Rooney) Domenick, Alexander (Lindsay) Domenick, Matthew, Sarah, Lili, and Abbe Domenick. Courtney (Will) McKeon, and Billy Kedra. She was the great grandmother of Andrew, Ben, and Jake Domenick (Ethan) Urbansky, and Hayden McKeon. Kathryn is the sister of Betty Ann (Thomas) McFadden, Emma (Rick) Ogens, and Allen "Butch" (Onnie) Aigeldinger, Jr.
Mrs. Domenick was born on April 11, 1926 in Ardmore, Pa. to Allen and Hazel (nee Carfrey) Aigeldinger. She lived her whole life on the Main Line, graduating from Lower Merion High School in 1945. She married her husband, Albert and raised their 5 children in Strafford, Pa. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Assumption Church and sang in the church choir for many years. She was a well-loved teacher's aide at St. Thomas of Villanova's Pre-School, where she worked until age 85. She was an avid Villanova basket-ball fan. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and sister. She possessed a gift for making everyone feel welcomed, even recent acquaintances. She was a fierce believer in human goodness and in the power of forgiveness; she instilled these values in her family. Kathryn held a deep affection for cardinals, music, and jeopardy. She never left her home without a pair of her brightly colored shoes. Her kind soul and joyful laugh will be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4 to 6 P.M. in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH 236 East Eagle Rd. Havertown, PA 19083 and Monday from 9 to 9:45 A.M. in the Our Lady of Assumption Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd. Strafford, PA 19087 and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 10 A.M. The Interment will take place in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens in king of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Domenick's name to either Puentes de Salud, 1700 South St., Phila., Pa. 19146 or to UNITY, 1901 NW Blue Pkwy, Unity Village, MO. 4065-0001 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020