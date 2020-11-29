1/1
Kathryn A. Wanushek
of Langhorne passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was 84. Born in Philadelphia, Kathryn was the beloved wife of the late Andrew J. Wanushek, the daughter of the late Jacob and Anna Everitt Young, the grandmother of the late James J. Mulroney Jr., and sister of the late Jacob Young. Kathryn was a resident of Langhorne for the past 17 years. She was a graduate of John Bartram High School, class of 1954. She and her late husband were active parishioners of Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church. Kathryn was unwaveringly devoted to her family and those in her intimate circle of friends. Her granddaughter and great children were her rays of sunshine. During the last five years, her feline companion, Lizzie, brought her much comfort and joy. Kathryn is survived by her loving and devoted children, Kathryn Arty (Steve) and her son, Andrew Wanushek. She is also survived by her granddaughter Kristine Ziller (Jason) and her great grandchildren Emma Kathryn, JJ., and Peyton. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Doris Young. Kathryn's family will receive condolences on Tuesday evening from 6:00pm to 8 P.M.and on Wednesday morning from 9:15 A,M, to 10 A.M. at the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro. Social Distancing and Wearing of Mask is Mandatory. Services will follow at 10:15 A.M. Interment Union Cemetery, Richboro. Contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church 2310 S. 24th St. Phila. PA 19145. or Royce's Animal Rescue 374 Worthington Mill Rd. Richboro PA 18954 Linda Satterfield www.fluehr.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
2
Visitation
09:15 - 10:00 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
2
Service
10:15 AM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
