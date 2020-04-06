Home

July 7, 1951-April 3, 2020.

Kathy fought a courageous battle against cancer. She was a retired Executive Secretary for the city of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Michael. Loving mother of Michael and Erin Connell. Sister of Stanley, Joseph, Sr., and the late Eugene Kemp. Sister-in-law of Eugene Connell, Kathleen McMullen, Thomas Connell, Margaret Kennedy and Mary Haughey. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment is private, however, a Memorial Service is tentatively scheduled for July 7, 2020 in Kathy's honor. Donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, or PAWS, 100 N. 2nd St. Phila., PA 19106.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020
