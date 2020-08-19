LOGANKATHRYN I. (nee Fital)
Age 69, August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of John Logan; dear mother of Christopher, Dawn Monahan (Daniel) and Patrick. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren; sister of Mary Lou Yanis (Michael), and the late John and David Fital; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, August 22nd, 11 A.M. at St. Josaphat's Church (Manayunk), followed by Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon. Int. Westminster Cemetery. Covid 19 precautions will be observed.
PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME INC.