1/
KATHRYN I. (Fital) LOGAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHRYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOGAN
KATHRYN I. (nee Fital)
Age 69, August 15, 2020. Beloved wife of John Logan; dear mother of Christopher, Dawn Monahan (Daniel) and Patrick. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren; sister of Mary Lou Yanis (Michael), and the late John and David Fital; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday, August 22nd, 11 A.M. at St. Josaphat's Church (Manayunk), followed by Funeral Mass 12:00 Noon. Int. Westminster Cemetery. Covid 19 precautions will be observed.

PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME INC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
11:00 AM
St. Josaphat's Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Josaphat's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul J Karcsh Funeral Home
164 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
(215) 482-0674
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul J Karcsh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Kathy, you are in a better place, I will miss you as will everyone who knows and loves you.
Marge Kiefski
Friend
August 19, 2020
Kathy you will be deeply missed! Love and prayers for the family
Tina Fital
Family
August 19, 2020
No words can be said that convey my heartache right now. Mom, you are dearly missed. If I could just hear your voice, or hear you laugh or see your beautiful smile one more time. My faith helps console and comfort me knowing that you are happy in Heaven and smiling down watching over all of us. I love you, MOM ❤
Dawn Monahan
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved