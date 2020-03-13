|
KATHRYN "KAY" KANUKA
May 10, 1921 - March 7, 2020. Wife of 42 years of the late William Roy. Cherished mother, grandmother, and aunt. Survived by sons William (Susan) and John (Doris) Roy. Four grandchildren: Adam Davies, Kathryn, Kristin and Nicholas. Kathryn (Kay) was a longtime resident of Holmes, PA. and in her later years of Seminole/Largo, FL. In her earlier life, Kay was a beautician and then transitioned into an electronics assembler/supervisor for Clifton Precision. She was an active member of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Clifton Heights as well as a volunteer at Springfield Hospital and later at Seminole Community Library. Kay was an avid reader, Phillies fan, cat lover (Lily), cake decorator, artist, painter/designer of Ukrainian Easter eggs, expert cook of Ukrainian food, and gardener. Viewing (10:30-11:30 A.M.) will be at WILLIAMS LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, 33 W. Baltimore Pike, Clifton Heights, PA. Interment to follow at SS, Peter & Paul Cemetery, 1600 S. Sproul Rd., Springfield, PA.
