WASSINGER
KATHRYN MAE "KAY"
(nee Sutherland)
Kay, the first child of Henry and Katharine Sutherland, came into this world April 17, 1927, on a beautiful Easter Sunday morning. She led a long and happy life, but slipped away from us peacefully, at home, on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at the age of 92 and 10 months.
She and her beloved husband, Donald R. Wassinger, were married Nov. 22, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her son, the Rev. Donald R. Wassinger, Jr., and her brother, Robert A. Sutherland. Kay is survived by her devoted children and their spouses, Karen, daughter-in-law, Dawn, Henry (Mary Ann) and Kim Wassinger, her dear sister, Doris Woodrow, and her sister-in-law Lillian Sutherland. She will be missed by her loving grandchildren and spouses, Liane, Donald (Monica), Melanie (Randy), Henry, Kelly and Staci Wassinger, as well as her cherished great-grandchildren, Elijah, Declan, and Isaiah and her good friend, Eileen Arnold. After graduating from Olney High School in January, 1945, Kay was proud to be employed by the United States Army at the University of Pennsylvania in their secret bomb sight research department.
There, at the age of only 18, she studied advanced mathematics that enabled her to calculate bombing coordinates that were used by pilots throughout Europe for the remainder of World War II. She was later employed by Aerco, then the Philadelphia School District as an NTA, administrative assistant, and coordinator of district school bus schedules. Kay enjoyed many things, among them the casinos, knitting and crocheting (afghans for charity), her pets, rooting for the Phillies and Eagles, family celebrations and vacationing at her home in Cape May Point, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to Kay's Life Celebration on Saturday, February 15, 2020, beginning at 9:30 A.M. at Elkins Park Presbyterian Church, 234 Cedar Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Union Cem. in Richboro, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreci-ated to the above-named church or North Shore Animal League (a no-kill shelter), P.O. Box 97003, Washington, DC 20090-7003.
Family Service by JOHN F. GIVNISH FUNERAL HOME, 215-281-0100
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020