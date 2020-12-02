S. Kathryn Malone, SSJ Formerly S. David Catherine July 7, 2020, age 89. Daughter of the late David and Sarah Malone. She is survived by brothers Jack and David (Nancy) Malone as well as many nieces and nephews and the Members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Services are private but will be live-streamed from the Saint Joseph Villa website, www.stjosephvilla.org
, on December 4 at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister's name to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME