KATHRYN P. (Russell) BLOEMKER
BLOEMKER
KATHRYN P. (nee Russell)


Age 87, of Newtown Square, PA, on August 12, 2020.Beloved wife of the late James E. Bloemker; loving mother of Carolyn Groobey (Chris), Susan DeFeo and Brian J. Bloemker (Christine); devoted grandmother of Guy, Alex, Julia, Angela and Rosie DeFeo; great-grandmother of Layla, Ellie and Kenly DeFeo; dear sister of Margie Harris. Predeceased by siblings, Charles and Robert Russell and Maryann Nolan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10:00 to 10:50 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.

Arrg.: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300.
Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Anastasia Church
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Anastasia Church
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
We are better people for having known our beloved Aunt Kathy. May God's perpetual light shine upon her and may she rest in peace.
Bill and Marion Harris
Family
August 15, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William Harris
