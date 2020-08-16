BLOEMKER





Age 87, of Newtown Square, PA, on August 12, 2020.Beloved wife of the late James E. Bloemker; loving mother of Carolyn Groobey (Chris), Susan DeFeo and Brian J. Bloemker (Christine); devoted grandmother of Guy, Alex, Julia, Angela and Rosie DeFeo; great-grandmother of Layla, Ellie and Kenly DeFeo; dear sister of Margie Harris. Predeceased by siblings, Charles and Robert Russell and Maryann Nolan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10:00 to 10:50 AM at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. Interment SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.

Arrg.: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA 610-353-6300.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com



