Kayte Jean FAUX
of Ardmore, PA suddenly on October 21, 2020. She is the mother of Meghan Faux (Marie A. Tatro), grandmother of Ryan, Chloe, Avery, and Bronwen, sister of Frederick (Sharon), Robert (Barbara), Shaun Policarpo (Marc), Sharon Donnelly (David), Joseph, and the late Meghan. Also survived by dear nieces and nephews including Breann, Molly, David, and Nicholas. Family and friends may call Thursday 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Philabundance at https://www.philabundance.org/ All attendees are to wear masks and practice social distancing. Stretch of Havertown www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
