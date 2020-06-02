KENNETH A. HARRIS
HARRIS
KENNETH A.
Age 75, died in his home in Boynton Beach, Florida on May 31, 2020. He was the son of Jack and Mary Harris and brother of Larry Harris. He grew up in Bayside, Queens. He attended Hofstra University, played football for the New York Jets and worked in the garment industry for over three decades. He married Evelyn Meyer with whom he raised three chidren. He is survived by his partner Marlene Cohen, his wife of 32 years Evelyn Harris, his daughters Suzi (J.D.) Abrams and Jackie (Greg) Weisman, his son Marc Harris and his three grand-children Jordyn, Max and Jacob. His love for his family was limitless. He will be missed greatly. Funeral services for immediate family will take place at Roosevelt Memorial Park on June 2nd at 2:00 P.M. Donations in his honor may be made to the Anti-Defamation League or the American Heart Association.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
