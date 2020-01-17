Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH ALAN BAILEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH ALAN BAILEY Notice
BAILEY
KENNETH ALAN
83, of Blue Bell, PA died on Friday, January 10, 2020. Ken grew up in Wyncote and was a graduate of Penn Charter and Ursinus. His career at Friends Select, where he taught Physical Education and coached soccer and swimming spanned 40 years. Ken spent many summers teaching campers the fine art of canoeing, a skill he put to exuberant use upon retirement. Ken was certified as a National Safety Patrol Instructor and patrolled the upper Delaware River, keeping kayakers and canoeists safe.
When not on the river, Ken traveled to area retirement communities where he ministered to residents through his gift of music. An avid pianist, Ken delighted in playing everything from show tunes to hymns so others could sing along. He especially loved Lunch Bunch, a group he started for seasoned members of his church and community in need of a hot meal and fellowship. The group flourished and continues to meet monthly.
Ken was a Ruling Elder at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Wyncote, PA, where he served on the Property Committee and often played for the congregation during Sunday morning worship.
In addition to his colleagues from Friends Select and the Safety Patrol in Port Jervis, Ken leaves behind a life full of many close friends and his loving family. Surviving are his brother Donald and wife Mary Ann in Wayne and their children, Virginia and David Crockett, Lisbeth Veghte, Barbara and Andrew and their families. He is also survived by his brother Walter, wife Jean, and their children Caren and Don Roelands, and Patricia and Daniel O'leary, and their children, all of California. Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 217 Fernbrook Ave., Wyncote, PA on Sat., Jan. 18th, at 12 Noon.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -