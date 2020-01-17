|
|
BAILEY
KENNETH ALAN
83, of Blue Bell, PA died on Friday, January 10, 2020. Ken grew up in Wyncote and was a graduate of Penn Charter and Ursinus. His career at Friends Select, where he taught Physical Education and coached soccer and swimming spanned 40 years. Ken spent many summers teaching campers the fine art of canoeing, a skill he put to exuberant use upon retirement. Ken was certified as a National Safety Patrol Instructor and patrolled the upper Delaware River, keeping kayakers and canoeists safe.
When not on the river, Ken traveled to area retirement communities where he ministered to residents through his gift of music. An avid pianist, Ken delighted in playing everything from show tunes to hymns so others could sing along. He especially loved Lunch Bunch, a group he started for seasoned members of his church and community in need of a hot meal and fellowship. The group flourished and continues to meet monthly.
Ken was a Ruling Elder at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Wyncote, PA, where he served on the Property Committee and often played for the congregation during Sunday morning worship.
In addition to his colleagues from Friends Select and the Safety Patrol in Port Jervis, Ken leaves behind a life full of many close friends and his loving family. Surviving are his brother Donald and wife Mary Ann in Wayne and their children, Virginia and David Crockett, Lisbeth Veghte, Barbara and Andrew and their families. He is also survived by his brother Walter, wife Jean, and their children Caren and Don Roelands, and Patricia and Daniel O'leary, and their children, all of California. Funeral Service will be held at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 217 Fernbrook Ave., Wyncote, PA on Sat., Jan. 18th, at 12 Noon.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 17, 2020