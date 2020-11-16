75, of Lower Gwynedd, PA, formerly of Wayne, PA, passed away Nov. 13, 2020. Husband of Cynthia L. (Gum) Oliver; father of Kenneth L. Oliver, III, David Oliver, and Lauren Ashley Oliver and husband, Josh Inselberg; grandfather of Joseph and Zoë. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 A.M. on Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Thomas' Church, Whitemarsh, 7020 Camp Hill Rd., Fort Washington, PA, where the family will receive friends 10-10:45 A.M. Please wear a mask and be prepared to practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of the donor's choice
. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
.