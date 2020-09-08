1/
KENNETH LAFFEND
On Sept. 3, 2020,


husband of Jane (nee Metzger), father of Lisa (Charles Nakamura) Laffend, Edward (Rachel) Laffend and Karin (John) Laffend, grandfather of Max (Stephen Baibos) Laffend, Louis, Lisa and Hannah Laffend, Sarah (Jonathon) Koncevitz and Daniel Nakamura, great grandfather of Sadie. Kenneth worked at Scott Paper for 25 years in Chester and Phila. Services and Interment private. Contributions in his memory may be made to City Team Chester, 634 Sproul St., Chester, PA 19013 or a charity of the donor's choice.www.levinefuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 8, 2020.
