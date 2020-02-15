Home

KENNETH LAWRENCE FOX

KENNETH LAWRENCE FOX Notice
FOX
KENNETH LAWRENCE
Age 64, on February 13, 2020, of Elkins Park, PA. Loving brother of Nancy Fox and Linda (John) Kline; son of the late Seymour and Helen Fox; loving uncle of Sam Fox Krauss (Elizabeth Grossman), Simon Fox Krauss (Carol Driebelbis), Desiree Kline, Danielle Kline, and Samantha Kline.
Ken was a 1973 graduate of Cheltenham High School. He was a graduate of Brandeis Univ., Temple Law School, and NYU School of Business. Ken was kind, loyal, generous, and had a quirky sense of humor. He loved spending time with his family and was passionate about his Anti-Death Penalty work and other social causes.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday 11:30 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday and Monday evening at the Kline residence, and Tuesday, February 18th, at 7 P.M., at Cong. Beth El Ner Tamid, 715 Paxon Hollow Road, Broomall PA 19008. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to The Death Penalty Information Center, 1701 K St. NW, Suite 205, Washington DC 20006, or to a .

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 15, 2020
