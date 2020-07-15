GALLAGHER53 yrs. old, passed away on July 13, 2020. Ken was a Distribution Supervisor for Epiq at Dechert for many years. He was a graduate of Roman Catholic HS. class of 1985. Husband of the late Colleen (nee Johnson) Gallagher, Loving brother of Megan (Jeremy) Melusky, Cherished uncle of Gregory, Addison, Gerry and David. Son of the late Carolyn (nee Stanton) and Kenneth Gallagher, Son-in-law of MaryJo (nee Kenney) and Jack Johnson, brother-in-law of Christine (Bart) and Karen.Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing in Church Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.) Phila., 19128. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Must wear MASKS and respect Social Distancing. Please send donations in Ken's name to Greater Dela. Valley Chapter JDRF, 555 Croton Rd.,St.111, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406.

