Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
KENNETH M. "KEN" GASSER


1965 - 2020
KENNETH M. "KEN" GASSER Notice
GASSER
KENNETH M. "KEN"


Age 55, of Broomall, PA, on March 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Andrea Gasser (nee Liszewski); loving father of Megan and Alexa Gasser; cherished son of Barbara Gasser-Hughes (nee Monroe), and dear brother of Karen and Kristin Gasser. Predeceased by father, Delmar Gasser.
Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions to , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Phila., PA 19103, would be appreciated.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300.

Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 25, 2020
