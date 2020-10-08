On Oct. 6, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Scholl), devoted father of Kurt Given (Marie), Cathie Grozier, Craig Given (Jennifer) and Kyle Given (Joan Marie), 10 grandchildren, one great grandson. Funeral Service Monday Oct. 12th, 11 A.M. at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Visitation 10 - 11 A.M. Int. private in Marmora, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to Univ. of PA Alzheimer's Disease Core Center, www.med.upenn.edu/adcc/
