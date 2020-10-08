1/1
KENNETH M. GIVEN M.D.
{ "" }
On Oct. 6, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Scholl), devoted father of Kurt Given (Marie), Cathie Grozier, Craig Given (Jennifer) and Kyle Given (Joan Marie), 10 grandchildren, one great grandson. Funeral Service Monday Oct. 12th, 11 A.M. at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Visitation 10 - 11 A.M. Int. private in Marmora, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to Univ. of PA Alzheimer's Disease Core Center, www.med.upenn.edu/adcc/




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lownes Funeral Home
OCT
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lownes Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
