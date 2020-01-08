|
|
VERDON
KENNETH S.
Age 84, January 5, 2020. Served with the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Moosbruger). Father of Kenneth and Theresa Verdon. Pop-Pop of Andrew (Mikaela), Zachary, and McKenzie. Brother of Michael, Madlyne, and Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Friday, 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to P.S.P.C.A., 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020