Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH VERDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH S. VERDON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH S. VERDON Notice
VERDON
KENNETH S.
Age 84, January 5, 2020. Served with the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Moosbruger). Father of Kenneth and Theresa Verdon. Pop-Pop of Andrew (Mikaela), Zachary, and McKenzie. Brother of Michael, Madlyne, and Stephen. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Friday, 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 19046. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to P.S.P.C.A., 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -