HAGMAN
KENNETH T.
75, of West Chester, PA passed away on January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Caroline (née Kleiner) Hagman; loving father of Kimberly T. Duke (Scott), Christopher K. Hagman (Theresa); devoted grandfather of Alexa, Andrew, Kylie, Madelyn and Matthew; brother of the late Robert Stanley Hagman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11:30 A.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by his Funeral Service 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the ALS Association, http://web pa.alsa.org/goto/KennethHagman.
