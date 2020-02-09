The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH HAGMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH T. HAGMAN


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH T. HAGMAN Notice
HAGMAN
KENNETH T.


75, of West Chester, PA passed away on January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Caroline (née Kleiner) Hagman; loving father of Kimberly T. Duke (Scott), Christopher K. Hagman (Theresa); devoted grandfather of Alexa, Andrew, Kylie, Madelyn and Matthew; brother of the late Robert Stanley Hagman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10-11:30 A.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 followed by his Funeral Service 11:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the ALS Association, http://web pa.alsa.org/goto/KennethHagman.

Online condolences at
www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now