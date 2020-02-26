Home

George G Fitzpatrick Funeral Home
1500 Old York Rd
Abington, PA 19001
(215) 887-1500
Of Maple Glen passed away February 23, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband for 32 years of Mary Anne (nee Koch) Smith, he is the loving father of Jill Menzel (Ron) and Bob Dorsam (Loan). Papa of 6 grandchildren, he is the brother of Linda C. Williamson, Rosemary Kennedy, R. Bruce Smith and the late Marshall C. Smith, Jr. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 A.M. at St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Drive, Maple Glen, PA 19002 where the family will receive guests from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. Int. St. John Neuman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to the Prayer Garden at St. Alphonsus at above address or to 1626 Locust St. Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated by the family.

Arrs by FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, Abington
www.fitzpatrickabington.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020
