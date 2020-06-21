BLANK
KENNETH W.
On June 14, 2020. He passed suddenly at the age of 70. Beloved husband of the late Francine Blank (nee - Sullivan); father of Jennifer Kaess (Mike) and Erica Frankel (Juan); grandfather of Bailey Kaess; beloved uncle and survived by a loving extended family. Services and Interment private. Donations may be made in his memory to Rising Sun VFW Post 2819, 6850 Martins Mill Rd., Phila., PA 19111
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.