Suddenly December 27, 2019. Cherished son of Kevin and Angela. Loving brother of Hannah, Cody, Jason, Ariana, and Dakota. Beloved grandson of Donna and John Moore, Virginia Perdunn and the late William Perdunn. Dear godson of Kevin and Annie Dwyer; also survived by his extended loving family, Denise Meissner (Dave), John Moore, Jr., Jaclyn Moore (Frank Turchi), Karen Brooke (John), Robert Boggs, Bonnie Boychuck (Tom), and Cathy Boone (Mike). Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, 9:00 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) followed by his Service 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, 160 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19124 in Kenny's memory would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 2, 2020
