O'DONNELL
KEVIN B.
July 28, 1960 - March 12, 2020. Kevin aka "Heavy Kevy", age 59 of Williamstown, New Jersey passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to Vickie (nee Curtis) O'Donnell, devoted father to daughters Devin and Riane O'Donnell. Cherished son of Thomas J. O'Donnell and the late Kathleen (nee Delahunty) O'Donnell. Son-in-law of Wilma Curtis and the late Charles T. Curtis. Kevin was happily married to Vickie O'Donnell for 21 years. There is nothing in the world he valued more than his family. He is survived by 5 siblings - whom all share the most remarkable bond with each other. Dr. Deborah Mulgrew (Joe), Kelly Duffy (John), Tricia Cunningham-McNulty (the late Steve McNulty), Michael O'Donnell (Denise), and Thomas E. O'Donnell, Esq. (Ruth). He is also survived by an uncle, aunts, cousins and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Viewing from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Monday evening at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, 126 S. BLACK HORSE PIKE, RUNNEMEDE, NJ 08078. Viewing Tuesday morning 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Mary's Church Gloucester City, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kevin's name, payable to the Ram Fund c/o Gloucester Catholic High School, 333 Ridgeway Street, Gloucester City, NJ 08030. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com, a link to view the live video stream of the services will be on the funeral home website.
