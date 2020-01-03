|
HILLIARD
KEVIN M., SR.
Age 58, of Philadelphia died December 21, 2019. He worked for the United Parcel Service. Born to the late Samuel and Dorothy Hilliard. Kevin was the beloved father of Crystal Hilliard, Kevin Hilliard, Jr., Hellen Hilliard, Keith Hilliard and Samuel (Ashley) Hilliard. He is predeceased by 2 sisters, Judith Banks and Gloria Hilliard. He is survived by a sister, Adrienne Hilliard, 2 brothers, Kenneth Hilliard and Arnold Hilliard; 5 grand-children, 2 nephews, one niece, cousins and a multitude of friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing January 4, 2020, 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. with service immediately following at the Tenth Memorial Baptist Church, 1328 N. 19th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. Interment private.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020