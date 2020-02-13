Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KEVIN FOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KEVIN W. FOWLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KEVIN W. FOWLER Notice
FOWLER
KEVIN W.
On Feb. 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie (nee Ciletti); loving Bub of Nicole; loving son-in-law of Marie Reginelli; dear brother of Linda (the late Tony) Impreano, Kathleen (Rick) Guffanti, Walt Fowler and Jeannine Fowler; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his evening viewing Friday after 6:00 P.M. and to his morning viewing and funeral Saturday 10:00 A.M. at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:30 A.M. at Church of St. Monica (19145) Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in his memory to St. Monica Church.

BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KEVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -