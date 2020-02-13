|
|
On Feb. 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie (nee Ciletti); loving Bub of Nicole; loving son-in-law of Marie Reginelli; dear brother of Linda (the late Tony) Impreano, Kathleen (Rick) Guffanti, Walt Fowler and Jeannine Fowler; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his evening viewing Friday after 6:00 P.M. and to his morning viewing and funeral Saturday 10:00 A.M. at GRASSO FUNERAL HOME, Broad and Shunk Sts. Funeral Mass Saturday 11:30 A.M. at Church of St. Monica (19145) Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions in his memory to St. Monica Church.
BUDDY DOUGHERTY, F.D.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020