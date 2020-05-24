KEVIN WILLIAM HUMES
Passed tragically at the age of 35 on May 16, 2020. Beloved son of Steven and Margaret "Peggy" (nee Phillips) Humes. Loving brother to Steven A. (Alison) Humes, Kelly A. (Michael) McLarnon, Shelagh M. (Nathaniel) Wagner, and Kyle M. Humes. Adoring uncle to Andrew, Erin, Madison, Ryan, and Emily. He will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. Kevin's family would like to thank you all for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Due to current circum-stances the Funeral Service for Kevin will be private.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Mannal Funeral Home, Inc.
6925 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19135
215-624-8989
