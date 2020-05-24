HUMESKEVIN WILLIAMPassed tragically at the age of 35 on May 16, 2020. Beloved son of Steven and Margaret "Peggy" (nee Phillips) Humes. Loving brother to Steven A. (Alison) Humes, Kelly A. (Michael) McLarnon, Shelagh M. (Nathaniel) Wagner, and Kyle M. Humes. Adoring uncle to Andrew, Erin, Madison, Ryan, and Emily. He will also be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends. Kevin's family would like to thank you all for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Due to current circum-stances the Funeral Service for Kevin will be private.