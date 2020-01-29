Home

Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
KIMBERLY DUNN
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
KIMBERLY A. DUNN


1972 - 2020
KIMBERLY A. DUNN Notice
DUNN
KIMBERLY A.


On Jan. 25, 2020, of Blackwood, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 47. Devoted mother of Emily. Loving daughter of Michael and the late Elizabeth (nee Bitzberger). Loving sister of Amy Terra (Anthony). Dear aunt of Michael and Mary. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kimberly worked for Cooper Hospital. She graduated from Neumann College with a bachelor's degree in Clinical Laboratory Sciences. Kimberly was a dedicated mother, sister and daughter. There will be a visitation from 9 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. and a Memorial service at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ, 08078 (856-939-2095). In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made in Kimberly's name to Stand up to Cancer, P.O. Box 843721 Los Angeles CA, 90084-3721. Family and friends may share memories at

www.GardnerFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020
