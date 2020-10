51, passed away of natural causes on Sept. 22, 2020. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Northwood Cemetery, 1501 Haines St. Phila., PA 19126. Komlan was a great person and friend who could always light up a room and make everyone smile. He will be greatly missed by his SBM family. Friends and family are welcome to come. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the VOLPE FUNERAL HOME, Norristown PA. www.volpifh.com