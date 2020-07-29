Dear Jo and family,
Please accept our sincerest condolences on the loss of such a loving young man. May his memories bring peace and comfort to all who loved and cared for him.
Sincerely,
Sherry Conches and the Ferrero's
On July 25, 2020, age 33, passed away peacefully at his home. He is predeceased by his beloved mother Ela, survived by his loving parents Walt and Beth, brothers Jason (Tara) and Collin, niece Dylan, his Babci Josephine Cichonski and his adored dog Milo as well as his uncles, aunts and cousins and his adored Przepiorka and Chodola families in Poland. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private funeral and burial will be held for the immediate family on Friday, July 31, 2020. To share you memories of our amazing son, brother, uncle and friend go to Slabinskifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to woundedwarriorproject.org