1/1
KRIS CICHONSKI
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KRIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CICHONSKI
KRIS


On July 25, 2020, age 33, passed away peacefully at his home. He is predeceased by his beloved mother Ela, survived by his loving parents Walt and Beth, brothers Jason (Tara) and Collin, niece Dylan, his Babci Josephine Cichonski and his adored dog Milo as well as his uncles, aunts and cousins and his adored Przepiorka and Chodola families in Poland. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private funeral and burial will be held for the immediate family on Friday, July 31, 2020. To share you memories of our amazing son, brother, uncle and friend go to Slabinskifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to woundedwarriorproject.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 28, 2020
Dear Jo and family,
Please accept our sincerest condolences on the loss of such a loving young man. May his memories bring peace and comfort to all who loved and cared for him.
Sincerely,
Sherry Conches and the Ferrero's
Sherry Conches
Neighbor
July 28, 2020
We can’t say goodbye...it’s see you later. Love you.
Cheryl
Family
July 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our hearts and prayers are with all of you.
With Hope and Respect,
Michael and Marge Walsh
Michael Walsh
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved